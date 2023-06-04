Centenarians do this every morning: imitate them to live as long as possible | Crazy life hacks

Many centenarians use tricks and habits to be able to live longer. Here’s what they are and how to best use them.

In the current era, centenarians are increasing more and more in the world, above all due to the modern lifestyle and medicine which has made great strides. But who are the longest-lived centenarians in history? Currently, the living person oldest in the world is the Spanish Maria Branyas who was born on March 4, 1907, so she is over 116 years old. The longest living human being in history, however, seems to be the French Jeanne Calment. She the latter was born in 1875 and died in 1997, at the age of 122 years and 164 days.

What surprises the most is that he lived for 44,724 days (also counting the 30 leap years that have followed in his life). Today centenarians are increasing, and those who dream of reaching these goals should follow some very specific habits.

The habits of centenarians

Many talk about the various habits of successful people, but very few talk about the habits of centenarians. There are some very simple tricks that you can take to live longer, one of which is called ikigai. The latter is a Japanese term, which has a very deep meaning: find a purpose in life.

So, one of the ways to get past 100 years, is to find a mission that ignites the desire to live and the desire to get out of bed in the morning. But how do you find a purpose in life? Anyone who thinks they don’t even have one must begin to enjoy even the simple things of everyday life, such as marveling at seeing a plant grow. Of course, another good tip is to eat in a healthy and balanced way, especially during breakfast. In fact, many California centenarians eat a bowl of oatmeal cooked in water every morning.

And that’s not all: they also feed on walnuts, soy milk and prune juice, discarding the usual packaged juices which contain a lot of sugars and dyes. Following the precious advice list there is also a cup of coffee a day, but without sugar.

Sometimes it can also be consumed twice a day, for example in the morning and in the afternoon. Some researchers have found that drinking a little unsweetened coffee a day can lengthen life. One last important tip to increase the chances of reaching the group of centenarians is to cultivate good friendships. Therefore, one must remember to lavish kind words every day, especially to the people you love most.