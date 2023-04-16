Not human, but human | DiePresse.com

They live in a world of illusion, stand for unrealistic ideals of beauty and are not real. Allegations that influencers know well enough. But all this applies to Imma.

Imma has many hobbies: art, films and of course fashion. With her neatly trimmed pink bob, she smiles mischievously at the cameras. She shows herself on her Instagram channel in unusual outfits, has herself photographed with Spanish cartoonist Joan Cornella and shows herself with reggaeton star Maluma. Probably also because she gives insights into her emotional world, more than 400,000 people follow her on Instagram, 480,000 are even on the video platform TikTok. But as always on social media: appearances are deceptive.

Imma ain’t real Not in the sense that influencers are often accused of presenting a sham life on their social media channels. But Imma is all of that and a virtual identity.