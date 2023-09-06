Notepad Gets an Upgrade: Autosave, Tabs, and More Modern Features Coming Soon

Notepad to Receive Autosave Feature and Other Modern Updates

All users who have ever tried to accidentally shut down their computer or shut down Notepad over the past 40 years will breathe a sigh of relief, because soon, Notepad will finally be able to save every text file without popping up a dialog asking whether to save it. Simply close in case of change. Notepad is getting autosave soon, and with tabs, dark mode, and a little spinning gear icon, these features make Notepad even more modern.

This long-awaited update will cause Notepad to automatically save your session state, allowing you to close Notepad without interruption, then resume your last work when you come back. No more worrying about accidentally losing your progress when closing the program. Notepad will also automatically restore previously open tabs and unsaved content and edits on those tabs. This added convenience will surely enhance the user experience.

Furthermore, Windows’ Snipping tool is also receiving a significant improvement. Users will now have a better interface for screen recording alongside the existing snipping functionalities. The update introduces a new keyboard shortcut to directly initiate screen recording without having to click into it from the snipping toolbar. Additionally, a new default audio source option will be available, enabling users to include microphone input along with computer audio during screen recordings. This enhancement will undoubtedly provide greater flexibility and ease of use for those who rely on the Snipping tool for various tasks.

These exciting features are currently being rolled out in the Canary and Dev channels of the Windows Insider Program. Windows users who are interested in these updates can try them out now. However, for those who prefer a more stable experience, it might be wise to wait for other users to discover and report any major bugs that may arise. Once these features have been thoroughly tested and polished, they will eventually make their way into the main Windows update channel for broader availability.

The addition of autosave and other modern features to Notepad along with the enhancements to the Snipping tool demonstrate Microsoft’s eagerness to meet the evolving needs of its users. These updates aim to streamline workflows and improve usability, making the overall Windows experience more efficient and enjoyable.

Source: threverge

