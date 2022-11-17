AI concept

Some are happy and some are sad. On the one hand, some old brands in the memorandum app market are announced to be acquired, but on the other hand, Notion, a rising star, challenges to use AI to automatically generate posts, to-do lists, and even article inspiration, adding infinite possibilities to its own products. . According to The Verge, who was invited to be an early adopter, users need to select the type of articles first, such as “blog articles”, “marketing emails”, and “to-do items”, and then enter some scattered information. There is a real-time process like AI inputting text.

Since Notion AI uses (generative AI) generative artificial intelligence, the advantage is that the result is basically “created” according to the materials provided by the user, so the work also has a spectrum. For example, if you feed the words “Apple Watch 4”, “Samsung Galaxy Watch”, and “Tizen”, the article about the smart watch market will be set in 2018 instead of today.

Ivan Zhao, founder and CEO of Notion, explained that this AI function is in the relatively early Alpha testing stage, and there is no official launch schedule. If you are really interested in trying it out, you can go to the waiting list and let Notion send you an invitation code to try it out. Will develop such a function, Ivan said that they hope to solve the “cold start” situation that everyone has no clue when they want to write an article at the beginning. So Notion AI is not here to generate a complete article, but to give users some usable drafts, through modification and correction, before it becomes your work. In addition to generating drafts, Notion AI also has the function of interpreting foreign languages ​​and even providing inspiration for articles.

Notion AI in the beta phase is free to use, but they all plan to become paid items after the official launch.