3D is dead, some say. It doesn’t seem quite right. At the MWC 2023, Nubia presented a new tablet with a 3D display that can be used without 3D glasses and, thanks to AI conversion from 2D to 3D, can automatically create content in real time.

As of today, the exciting 3D tablet can be pre-ordered. The 8/128 GB version is also €1299. pre-order can at least 100 € with the input ours vouchers save and come up like that 1199€ at ztedevices.com

Currently you can do that really exciting Nubia Pad 3D only in the period from Pre-order 23.03 – 11.04. From the 11.04.23 should he open sale for 1199,00€ on De.ztedevices.com to start.

nubia Pad 3D Display 12,4″, LCD, 2560 x 1600, 120Hz, Brillenloses 3D Display, autostereoskopischem 3D processor Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core, 5nm graphics chip Adreno 660 RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Internal memory 128GB UFS 3.1, expandable Camera 2x 16MP front camera 2x 8MP battery pack 9070 mAh Akku, 33 W Beladen connectivity USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, WLAN, Bluetooth Features Quad stereo speakers Dimensions / Weight operating system Android 13 Preis RRP unknown

Those declared dead live longer: 3D

They say yes: 3D is dead. Some will agree, others will strongly deny. Especially in the film area on the big screen in cinemas, 3D still exists and is still very popular.

The drama is more due to the fact that the publishers no longer include a 3D version with the release on Blu-ray or 4k disc. It may also be due to the fact that many new TV sets and projectors no longer (or very rarely) have a 3D display.

It is all the more astonishing that ZTE or the subsidiary Nubia is now releasing a tablet with 3D display, when there are hardly any 3D media? Neither current on Youtube, nor on the well-known streaming platforms like Amazon or Netflix & Disney+. Here they came up with an exciting trick in cooperation with Leia. Later more.

optics

Visually, the front looks more like the standard of the last few years. The display bezels are visible and not too narrow, the top bezel is visibly thicker but also houses a dual camera for AI-assisted 3D content creation. The case is made of aluminum and looks high-quality, the edges are rounded, and the frame itself looks angular, as can be found in many current tablets, preferably iPads. There is also a double camera setup on the back, which can be used to create your own 3D content.

3D display without glasses

The undisputed highlight is definitely the display. The 12.4 inches size LC-Display has another layer for that 3D rendering got missed. The resolution is included 2560×1600 pixels and a 120 Hz Bildwiederholfrequenz is available for the liquid image structure. With a double camera you can create your own 3D content or, much more exciting, Ki controlled with the support of Leia per Software Content Automatically for a autostereoscopic Calculate 3D representation permit.

Die Software converts 2D content such as videos from Youtube, video streams and certainly games in 3D um. Thanks to the display and the separate coating, the whole thing can be viewed entirely without 3D glasses.

The representation should probably have more depth than the Nintendo 3Ds had at the time. In fact, I’m very excited about the presentation and how it works. Unfortunately, the whole thing cannot be shown clearly in videos or pictures.

processor

Although the tablet was only recently announced and will be released soon. However, the Snapdragon Gen 2 SOC solution is not used. The 2-year-old former high end is installed here Snapdragon 888 processor the under Antutu still 800.000 points calculated.

Presumably, this processor was chosen to reduce production costs a little. Or one expects that the sales volume will not be that huge.

The memory equipment is probably included 8/128 GB RAM (LPDDR5+UFS 3.1), a 256 GB version may also follow. Incidentally, the memory can also be expanded with up to 1 TB MicroSD cards.

Camera

The cameras are rarely the highlight of a tablet, actually this is also the case with the Nubia Pad 3D. But they can still provide 3D capture and recording. On the back are two 16 MP cameras been installed on the front two 8 megapixel sensors. HDR and panorama real-time recordings are also supported.

Incidentally, the user’s position in front of the camera doesn’t really matter, since it uses AI face tracking with a wide viewing angle, so that the position is automatically detected.

connectivity

Next to WLAN and Bluetooth lies a USB-Typ-C Port 3.1 Gen 1 before, as well 5er Pogo Pin for docking to a keyboard. Further official information can not be found on the manufacturer’s website. For the sound reproduction one has Quad stereo speakers installed and another Dolby Atmos license acquired.

As the operating system is directly Android 13 used.

battery pack

The battery is included 9070mAh Capacity pretty well placed and can with 33 Watts loaded become. A little faster loading would have been nice, but that’s the way it is. But the battery should also provide a decent runtime.

Conclusion/assessment Buy nubia Pad 3D?

At the moment it is difficult to give an estimate, especially since the price for the sale is not yet available. Technically, it’s not up to date with the SOC used, but it still does more than enough. Since Nubia has chosen this constellation, it should also work well with the AI-supported 3D generation from a performance perspective.

You could already get an impression of the device at the MWC in Barcelona, ​​but unfortunately we couldn’t. And as is well known, 3D can only be transferred / displayed very poorly on filmed videos and images.

So we are actually very curious about the software support, the performance and how well the 3D display can convince. The 3D display of games will be really exciting. If that works, we’ll know more soon.