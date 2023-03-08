Home Technology NVIDIA Game Ready 531.18 driver has a bug that causes CPU usage to spike when the game is closed
NVIDIA Game Ready 531.18 driver has a bug that causes CPU usage to spike when the game is closed

Users of NVIDIA RTX 30 and 40 series graphics cards can use its latest RTX Video Super Resolution function as long as they upgrade to the Game Ready 531.18 driver. However, NVIDIA has confirmed that there is a bug in version 531.18, which will cause the CPU usage to exceed 10% for no reason.

According to foreign media VideoCardz’s earlier report, many players recently reported that after updating the Game Ready 531.18 driver, the CPU usage suddenly soared after the end of the game, probably ranging from 10-15%.

Although for some players using high-end computers, this problem may not be easy to find, but if the computer used is an entry-level processor and is performing other tasks at the same time, it may cause the fan speed to increase and cause noise.

At present, this problem has been confirmed by NVIDIA and added to the known problems, so players who have not upgraded can wait. And NVIDIA senior product manager Sean Pelletier also promised that the new repair driver will be released tomorrow, so players can wait first.

