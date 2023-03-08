Drinking lemon water every morning is truly a panacea. As a nutritionist explains

Drinking lemon water in the morning can have beneficial effects. And we’re not just talking about purifying properties which have always been attributed to this drink. But, given that it is one of the most divisive wellness and nutrition tricks ever, in the sense that it generates diametrically opposed opinions – there are those who firmly believe that it helps to lose weight (spoiler: it’s not true) and those who argue that it is absolutely useless –, we talked about it with the nutritionist Laura Stopped, technical director of the Slow Life House center for aesthetic medicine, beauty and well-being, based in Madrid. Before going into the subject, however, let’s throw a spear in favor of drinking a glass of water (with or without lemon) early in the morning: it is a way to prevent the body from retaining liquids, in the absence of those necessary for perform bodily functions.

5 reasons to drink lemon water every morning

“It helps kick-start the digestion process in the morning,” explains Laura Parada. This means that it also calms heartburn and bloating. Also, as is known, lemon has the ability to stimulate the production of bile and gastric juices and therefore can prevent gas formation. This does not mean, however, that it can be used as a solution to lose weight: it is not a “miracle” remedy, nor does it have a fat-burning effect. “Strengthen the immune system”, continues Parada, referring to the high vitamin C content of lemon juice. Substance which is also rich in vitamin B, calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium and enzymes. It is good for the skin thanks to its high content of antioxidants, which “prevent the damage caused by free radicals”, underlines the expert. Hydrate the body. We remind you that drinking a significant part of the amount of water needed during the day on an empty stomach is an effective way to stimulate the metabolism and hydrate the body, especially after the night, during which hydration is usually absent or minimal. Additionally, adding lemon juice “gives the water a more pleasant taste, making it easier to drink,” notes Parada. “Improves intestinal transit and hydrates the colon”, adds the expert, and that is why taking water and lemon on an empty stomach can help fight constipation. Furthermore, lemon, being rich in fiber, favors intestinal processes.

Warning: the water must be warm, not boiling

Parada underlines the importance that the temperature of the water is warm and not boilingbecause, “if the liquid has the same temperature as the body, it is absorbed much fasteras there is no need for it to lose heat in order to be assimilated”, explains the expert.

Lemon has no alkalizing properties

However, Parada excludes that drinking lemon water has an alkalizing effect. Although much has been said about the alleged ability of foods to alkalize the pH of the blood, with consequent benefits such as prevention of osteoporosis or regulation of blood pressure, Parada confirms that it is not possible to change the acidity level of our body through food. “I often hear that water and lemon can change the pH of the blood with an alkalizing effect. It’s falsebecause it is the kidneys, liver and lungs that regulate the acidity of the blood, always keeping it in a range between 7.3 and 7.5”, he concludes.

