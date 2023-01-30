Home Technology NVIDIA product manager confirms that Discord will support RTX 40 series AV1 encoding, providing more bandwidth-saving live streaming #ada lovelace (188748)
Technology

NVIDIA product manager confirms that Discord will support RTX 40 series AV1 encoding, providing more bandwidth-saving live streaming #ada lovelace (188748)

by admin
NVIDIA product manager confirms that Discord will support RTX 40 series AV1 encoding, providing more bandwidth-saving live streaming #ada lovelace (188748)

NVIDIA product general manager Gerardo Delgado mentioned on his personal Twitter that Discord will provide updates since January 26, so that the live broadcast function can support the AV1 encoding of NVIDIA RTX 40 series. The biggest benefit is that users can use less network The upload bandwidth provides high-definition live broadcast.

According to Gerardo Delgado’s Twitter, the updated Discord can use 8Mbps bandwidth to provide 4K 60P streaming direct dialing, and it is also compatible with P2P. Switch, even if the viewing computer does not support AV1, it will be converted to H.264 format.

▲ The popularity of AV1 in mobile devices is faster

AV1 is a new generation codec proposed by AOM. VideoLAN and FFmpeg have completed the development of the open source decoder dav1d with the support of AOM. Compared with H.264, it can save half of the bandwidth, and even can reduce the bandwidth by 20% compared to VP9. Although AV1 is not a brand-new encoding format, due to the long cycle of PC product architecture change, and because the usage type is mostly fixed-point, the network bandwidth is more abundant than that of mobile devices, and the import speed is slower than that of mobile devices.

See also  Kela Kela | The Development Road of Two-dimensional Vertical Live Sound Content_Audio_User_Interaction

You may also like

5 things you can’t get used to when...

iFixit disassembles the new MacBook Pro according to...

Faster GDDR6x memory, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti...

The release experience of the classic sci-fi horror...

Microsoft’s Surface product line may need a fresh...

All the public tenders to give birth and...

You can continue to add! ASRock Z790 PG-ITX/TB4...

“Marvel’s Midnight Children” releases the latest expansion content...

“Albion Online” announces the new Asian server Albion...

How does the lower-priced M2 Mac mini differ...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy