After the work to recover the via Bonda – El Curvalthe district administration in coordination with the Strategic Public Transport System, Setp, enabled the route that reaches the village of El Curval, after the request made by the community to the mayor Virna Johnson, in order to ensure a better lifestyle and facilitate transportation to the bonderos.

It is worth mentioning that the past Tuesday January 24, work began on a three-kilometer section of the road between the Police station of this corregimiento and the El Curva sector. These works will be guided by the Urban Development and Renewal Company Sustainable, Edus, and will allow the efficient and safe connection of more than 5,000 people who reside and workin this corregimiento and surrounding villages, thus facilitating the transport of bread products to be marketed in the urban area.

The district administration adapted buses that cover this route to guarantee the service to the samaria.

With this, the district mayor’s office continues to comply with the provisions of the Plan of district development ‘Santa Marta Corazon of Change‘ and confirms its commitment to the city, allocating resources to road infrastructure projects with social profitability that improve the connectivity, competitiveness and quality of life of samariums.

