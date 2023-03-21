NVIDIA is reported to relax the production of third-party AIC partners. The power interface design of the non-public version of the RTX 4070 graphics card, which is expected to be launched in April, allows manufacturers to choose between the 16-pin ATX 3.0 12VHPWR connector and the old 8-pin PCIe power connector. It is believed that the RTX 4060 Ti and 4060 cards will maintain this practice.

According to German igor’s LAB citing sources, the GeForce RTX 4070 card that is expected to be launched in April, the OC overclocking version with a TGP higher than 225W will continue to use the 12VHPWR interface, or two 8-pin interfaces for power supply; while the 200W TGP card will be Use the old PCIe 8-pin for power. As for the Founders Edition, the 12VHPWR interface will continue to be used.

The RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060 graphics cards that will be launched later this year are believed to use an 8-pin power connector. It is believed that these cards will attract users who have a small budget, a small chassis and do not want to replace the new generation of Fire Bulls to upgrade.

Since the launch of the RTX 4090 with a 12VHPWR interface, there have been reports of interface meltdowns. Although manufacturers are willing to take the initiative to replace cards for customers, users are inevitably wary of the new interface and do not need to use such a high-power graphics card. Returning to the 8-pin interface not only conforms to public opinion, but also reduces the cost of patent fees for manufacturers.

(Image source: igor’s LAB)