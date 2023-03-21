Unfortunately we cannot have vaccines against all types of infectious diseases and research and the efforts of researchers, physicians and industry have focused on those that give rise to invasive disease, highly spreading disease and cancer. Over time, there has been a focus on diseases that have a blood dissemination, such as sepsis, or localization in organs and tissues that are difficult to reach by antibiotics, such as the nervous system, on highly contagious infections, such as influenza and COVID-19, and on infections that cause cancer, such as hepatitis B and human papillomavirus infection.