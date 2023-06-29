MatriDerm® recognized in India as one of the Best Healthcare Brands 2023

Medskin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG

Billerbeck, Germany (ots/PRNewswire)

MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG announced today that its MatriDerm® brand in India has been recognized as one of the “Best Healthcare Brands of 2023” by The Economic Times. This prestigious award honors brands with sustainable growth, excellent brand quality, high customer satisfaction and a special commitment to innovation across the healthcare sector. The recognition is given after evaluating various parameters such as innovation, infrastructure, health standards, patient satisfaction, loyalty, etc. The Economic Times is presenting this award for the sixth time this year.

“We are proud that our MatriDerm® brand, under the leadership of Sanjeev K. Sawhney, has been recognized as one of the top healthcare brands of 2023 in India,” said Diana Ferro, CEO of MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack. “As a company, we have a clear common vision to be our customers’ partner – “the partner of choice in advancing regeneration with science you can feel, by adding years to life and life to years”.

“We strive to evolve, never to settle for the status quo and to improve people’s lives with our solutions in a sustainable way. We scientifically prove the effectiveness of our products and make sure that the people who come into contact with our products come, really feel the difference they’re making in their lives.” Said Jason Gugliuzza, Vice President of the MedCare Division.

“It is wonderful to receive this recognition for the tireless work and efforts of our national distributors – GRH in India,” said Sanjeev K. Sawhney, General Manager & Country Head India for MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack.

About MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG and MatriDerm®

MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG is an expert in biotechnological solutions for tissue regeneration and skin health based in Billerbeck and Hamburg. Our technological core competence is the patented “Advanced CryoSafe® method” which makes it possible to preserve and refine the effectiveness of bioactive materials. We develop, produce and sell effective, targeted products in the fields of professional skin care, regenerative medicine and modern wound care. We operate globally, in India we have our Indian liaison office in Gurgaon, Haryana and work with GR Healthaids Pvt Ltd (GRH) who are responsible for the distribution of MatriDerm® across the country through their network of distributors and sales teams.

MatriDerm® is a brand of our MedCare division – a three-dimensional dermal matrix composed of collagen fibers and elastin, used to heal patients in complex wound reconstructions.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2144068/4143182/MedSkin_Solutions_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/de/pressemitteilungen/matriderm-in-indien-als-eine-der-besten-healthcare-marken-2023-ausgezeichnet-301867283.html

Original content by: Medskin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

