Roland Emmerich sells villa in Sindelfingen for EUR 3.5 million

The German Roland Emmerich made a name for himself in Hollywood with blockbusters like “Independence Day: Return”. Getty Images / Gregg DeGuire / Contributor

Hollywood director Roland Emmerich became world famous with films such as “Independence Day”, “The Day After Tomorrow” and 2012.

However, he grew up in Sindelfingen in Baden-Württemberg. The imposing family property is now for sale there for 3.5 million euros.

The luxurious villa has 521 square meters of living space and is surrounded by a 2190 square meter plot.

Director Roland Emmerich is known for collapsing buildings and landmarks – at least in his films. Privately, however, the Hollywood star seems to be more careful with houses. This can also be seen in his villa, which the 67-year-old now wants to sell for 3.5 million euros. Emmerich’s imposing childhood home in Sindelfingen, Baden-Württemberg, is equipped with plenty of luxury. We show you what the villa looks like.

Emmerich became world famous for his visually stunning disaster films, which grossed hundreds of millions of dollars. At the end of “Independence Day”, “The Day After Tomorrow” and “2012” hardly a house is where it should be thanks to impressive special effects. But before the native of Stuttgart conquered Hollywood, he grew up in rather tranquil Sindelfingen. He was able to celebrate his first success with his graduation film for the University of Television and Film Munich, before devoting himself to larger projects and finally making one of the most commercially successful films ever in 1996 with “Independence Day”.

Over 500 square meters of living space

Emmerich comes from a wealthy family of industrialists – and this can also be seen from the former family residence. The property was built in 1961 by the architect Gebhard Müller in the cubist Bauhaus style and is located in the Wengert / Sonnenberg residential area. The villa has 521 square meters of living space and is surrounded by a 2190 square meter plot.

In addition to five bedrooms and three bathrooms, there is a huge dining room with three meter high ceilings, a large terrace, a patio and a balcony. In addition, the villa has a wellness area with a swimming pool and sauna, a huge garden with a pond, a separate apartment for employees in the garden and a garage with several parking spaces. Complementing the property is a wine cellar, bar and outdoor and indoor fireplaces.

This is what the Emmerich villa looks like

Engel & Völkers

The house is located in a purely residential area and faces south/southwest.

Engel & Völkers

It is built in the cubist style.

Engel & Völkers

From the inside you have a great view over the city of Sindelfingen to the northern Black Forest.

Engel & Völkers

The living and dining area is huge with ceilings over 10 feet high.

Engel & Völkers

The wellness area is adorned with an impressive mosaic.

Engel & Völkers

The huge garden has its own spring and a pond with ornamental fish.

