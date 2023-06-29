First indications of possible performance

There are still almost exclusively rumors about the possible successor to the current switch. However, new details are now coming from Activision.

Almost every week there are new rumors about the still nameless successor to the switch. What the Switch 2 will ultimately be is still in the stars. Now, however, new exciting information is coming to light that sounds quite realistic. And that, of all things, from Activisions, best known for Call of Duty.

What happened? As part of the Microsoft takeover of Activision, Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision, was quoted. To be more precise, it is about the e-mail traffic between Kotick and Nintendo President Shunturo Furukawa. This shows that the performance of the Switch successor should be at about the same level as the 8th generation of consoles. This means Playstation 4 and Xbox One.

If this is correct, Nintendo will once again not be up to date with the hardware. However, this does not sound unrealistic. Since the Nintendo Wii, the Japanese company has taken a different path with its consoles and no longer takes part in technical arms races with the supposed competition. The successes of the Wii and the Switch prove Nintendo right. In the case of the suspected specs, this would mean a significant performance boost. It must be kept in mind that a potential Switch 2 should also be a portable console and therefore cannot compete directly with stationary consoles such as the Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X.

At this point, however, it remains to be noted that these are still statements that have not been officially confirmed by Nintendo. We also suspect we won’t get any solid information confirmed before Nintendo’s official reveal.

