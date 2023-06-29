Lido Sounds 2023: PETER FOX, APACHE 207, CRO, JEREMIAS

Lido Sounds 2023 Sunday: PETER FOX, APACHE 207, CRO, JEREMIAS @ Urfahraner Markt, Linz (06/18/2023)

The night was short (also due to the long journey home/detour from Lido Sounds on Saturday) and our advantage was that we are at home in Linz and were able to freshen up comfortably in our own home before we started again. But that didn’t last long, because Sunday was supposed to get 35°C and the entire Urfahraner Markt area is a huge asphalted area, which gave the whole thing a few more degrees. However, this did little or no harm to the enjoyment of the festival, as you could get free tap water anywhere on the site and that was also badly needed.

So, in the scorching Sunday heat, we started the fray again and arrived just in time as German indie pop band JEREMIAS played the song “Paris”. When it felt like it was at least 30 degrees, the track “Wir haben Den Winter Survived” was played.

Parasols were also set up in the barrier-free area and everyone was happy about every centimeter of shade. After a quieter keyboard number and some lounge music, the crowd only started screaming again with the title track “Golden Hour” from the current album, as an absolutely remarkable crowd had already gathered in front of the stage to attend the gig of the German foursome.

Furthermore, the first song from the new album, which will be released in September, was performed with “Hör nicht Auf”. The very tragic, theatrical beginning loosened up after a break. Towards the end of the set, singer Jeremias jumped into the photo pit during the song “Julia” (we checked beforehand how many Julias were in the audience – spoilers: many), which of course caused the crowd to freak out. With the song “Verrückt” you could see the audience really escalate again before the show was over.

Next the show would be set up for rapper CRO and here the visuals of the stage show and the various giant blowups (four inflatable daisies and even a bouncy castle!) were definitely something to remember.

CRO practically landed on the stage with the spaceship and immediately let out a lot of fog and fire. In addition to a fat bass sound and three talented background singers, there was also a gigantic, inflatable man who danced in the front row before collapsing again on the piano for the following song.

The Power Rangers on the video wall couldn’t be overlooked either, before the song “Einmal Um Die Welt” went back to flowers, fire and smoke. After that, some fans (without high heels) were happy when they were brought onto the stage to the track “Bad Chick” to work out in the bouncy castle there, if the sweat wasn’t already flowing in large quantities.

After the song “So Bad” CRO aimed at the audience with a kind of water sprayer to cool down his fans and of course his crew could not be missing on stage during “Meine Gang”. Towards the end, after “Bei dir” followed the classic “Easy” as an encore, which everyone was longingly waiting for. For the fans and of course also for CRO, the first concert this summer was a complete success.

The crowd waited with excitement in front of the large APACHE banner, which stretched across the entire front of the Lido Sounds Main Stage, while drummers introduced the prelude to “Goldener Kaege” with Apache calls. The banner then disappeared with a loud bang, revealing the view of the gas station with the white Mercedes parked in front of it, on which APACHE 207 performed the first song. Hits like “Fame” or “Kein Problem” got the crowd in front of the stage celebrating to the mix of hip hop and eurodance, but slower tracks like “WENN Das So Bleibt” got everyone singing along too. With the guitarist who was brought onto the stage, everyone knew after a few bars that “Do you feel it too” was being played. And even if UDO LINDENBERG wasn’t there live, the radio-compatible “Komet” caused goosebumps (where APACHE also took over the LINDENBERG parts) and they weren’t stingy with skilfully used pyrotechnic moments.

As a little surprise, the German 2 meter hen climbed a similar song to the song “Boot” and drove through the crowd to the back of the audience outside the wave breaker. There was a mini stage set up with a drummer and guitarist.

After a few songs there, the boat took us back to the main stage, where he brought his crew onto the stage. During the song “Sport” three enormous inflatable footballs were kicked into the crowd, which the audience shot around like the day before at GROSSSTADTGEFLÜSTER.

As an encore, two of the most successful songs, namely “Brot Nach Heimat” and “Roller”, were of course not missing and left a party-packed crowd behind.

SEEED frontman PETER FOX, who just recently released his new solo album “Love Songs”, was finally able to decide on the Lido Sounds. He walked comfortably onto the stage in a light blue suit and first asked: “Linz how are you?‘ before the show really started.

Many in the audience even waved their “white flags” to the song “Weisse Fahnen” and shortly afterwards around 100 dancers were brought onto the stage to celebrate together. A kind of bridge was set up on the stage, and this as well as the level was taken over by dancing people. Impressive! The two background dancers, who had artfully swung their cymbals beforehand (meaning both their hips and the instrument), gave it their all with the new song “Anti-Gift”.

The SEEED track “Let You Go” also got the crowd and the countless dancers on stage shaking. During a solo and the joint choreo, another person or crew was the focus again and again, at the latest by then no one would stop dancing in the front area. On the track “Tuff Cookie” there was a dance off between two dancers and on “Schttel Dein Speck” there was definitely no holding back until the last rows. After that, the stage was also hung up with various demo posters, including the inscription >>The Future is now

There is only one place that PETER FOX would prefer that evening, not quite as much as in Linz, but it was still the turn of the “Toscana Fanboys”, a track he did with Italo legend Adriano Celentano for the new album had recorded.

After a short farewell from the stage, everyone came back for the bombastic encore of “Alles Neu” and as a bonus there was a somewhat slower, orchestral version of “Haus Am See” on top. With the words: “L like Love City” Peter says goodbye to the people of Linz into the night. An incredible live concert that surpasses any studio album by far.

We would have loved to have been able to keep dancing like this for hours, but unfortunately it’s over at some point and that’s always when it’s at its best. So some got a drink from the stands that were still open and let the evening end until the police escort left the main square in Linz. Not before many people in the underpass checked the acoustics with loud screams…

Basically, with a few unpleasant exceptions, a well-organized event that can gladly take place again in the Upper Austrian capital. Even if the ticket prices were a bit too “cheap” for many who would have liked to have been there. I can understand that… But I doubt if that will change in a new edition…

