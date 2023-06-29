Lord’s Test: Australia’s position stable in the second match of the Ashes

Thanks to Steve Smith’s century, Australia has strengthened its grip on the match by taking the first four wickets of England after building a mountain of 416 runs in the first innings of the second match of the Ashes series.

Smith was at the crease with 85 when the visitors resumed their innings on 339 for five at the historic Lord’s on Thursday’s second day of the match.

The 34-year-old Smith scored his 32nd Test century with a brilliant innings of 110 runs to add to the total score.

It was his 12th century in the Ashes and his eighth in England.

After Smith was dismissed by Josh Ting, Australia’s wickets continued to fall at regular intervals and England clawed their way back into the match on Thursday, taking Australia’s last five wickets for just 77 runs.

Australia’s position would have been even stronger if world number one Test batsman Joe Root had not taken two wickets in four balls from Travis Head and Cameron Green with his off-spin.

Ollie Robinson and Josh Ting were the successful bowlers for England by taking three wickets each.

After captain Ben Stokes won the toss on Wednesday, England failed to make the most of favorable conditions for their fast bowlers.

But Broad regained his line length and sent Carey lbw for 22 runs.

Mitchell Starc went on to score six runs and the rest of the wickets fell soon after.

Experienced fast bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad took two wickets.

At the end of play on the second day, the host team had scored 278 runs for the loss of four wickets, which is still 138 runs behind Australia’s first innings of 416 runs.

Ben Duckett was unlucky and lost his wicket for 98 runs in the final session after suffering a nervous nighty. He played a pull shot off Josh Hazlewood and took an easy catch to third man David Wanner.

Minutes after Ben Duckett was dismissed, Joe Root also lost his wicket to Starc. Smith is caught by Root after a brilliant drive.

At the stumps, captain Ben Stokes was at the crease with 17 runs and Harry Brooke was at the crease with 45 runs.

The visitors have a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after Australia’s sensational victory in the first Test at Edgbaston.

