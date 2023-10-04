NVIDIA RTX Gamers Receive Unparalleled Game Support, Including ‘Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’ and ‘Mortal Kombat 1’ with Ray Tracing and DLSS

NVIDIA RTX gamers are in for a treat as they continue to receive top-notch game support from the company. The latest addition to the list is the highly anticipated “Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty” which now comes with full ray tracing and DLSS 3.5 support. This means that players can enjoy enhanced graphics and improved system latency through NVIDIA Reflex, making their gaming experience even more immersive. Additionally, the iconic game “Counter-Strike 2” has also received reduced system latency through NVIDIA Reflex, further enhancing its gameplay.

But it doesn’t stop there. The classic game “Mortal Kombat 1” has now been given a graphics boost with the support of DLSS 2. This means that players can now enjoy even more beautiful visuals while battling it out with their favorite characters.

In other exciting news, “The Lamplighters League” is set to receive performance upgrades through DLSS 2 as soon as it is released. This upcoming game, developed by Harebrained Schemes, known for their successful titles like “The Shadowrun Trilogy” and “BATTLETECH,” takes players on a thrilling adventure set in the fictional 1930s. Players will join the heroic scholars of the “Lamplighter Alliance” as they fight against a tyrannical cult that seeks to dominate the world. With real-time stealth action, turn-based strategic combat, and character-driven adventures, players will be captivated by the game’s immersive storyline and gameplay.

But that’s not all. Several other games have also joined the ranks of supporting RTX. “DESORDRE: A Puzzle Game Adventure” from SHK Interactive, “Deliver Us Mars,” “Lodestar,” and “Witchfire” are now all compatible with NVIDIA RTX technology, providing gamers with an enhanced gaming experience.

One of the standout games in this lineup is “DESORDRE: A Puzzle Game Adventure,” which not only supports DLSS 2 but has now been upgraded to support full ray tracing technology. This means that players can expect even more exquisite and gorgeous visuals as they navigate through the game’s parallel worlds and participate in an experimental therapy program.

Overall, NVIDIA continues to deliver impressive game support for RTX gamers. With the latest additions and enhancements, players can expect an unparalleled gaming experience with stunning graphics, reduced system latency, and improved performance. Keep an eye out for these exciting releases and get ready to take your gaming to the next level with NVIDIA RTX technology.

