NVIDIA’s Blackwell GPU Series: A Breakdown of Five Different Specifications

NVIDIA’s upcoming GPU series, code-named Blackwell, is generating excitement in the market, with expectations of five different products with varying specifications. However, one notable absence is a direct successor to NVIDIA’s highly successful AD104 specification. This has led to speculation that NVIDIA may address the major markets currently covered by the AD104 by utilizing two GPUs with different specifications.

The Blackwell series is set to include five products: GB202, GB203, GB205, GB206, and GB207. The previous Ada Lovelace series by NVIDIA included five different products, continuing the company’s previous generation Ampere and Turing series GPUs.

It remains unclear why NVIDIA has chosen the GB2XX series specifications rather than the expected GB1XX series. Typically, the 200-series code name represents redesigned GPUs. Previous generations of NVIDIA’s XXX04 products have mainly targeted the mainstream market. These specifications featured 50-66% of the transistors found in the top-tier products, resulting in noticeable performance differences. To bridge the gap between GA102 and GA104 in the Ampere era, NVIDIA launched the GA103 specification. The same strategy was applied to the Ada Lovelace series, with the AD103 positioned between AD102 and AD104.

Although NVIDIA’s products with different specifications no longer have a significant performance gap, AD103, after reducing the difference, overlaps with the complete AD104. This poses a challenge for NVIDIA, as they must decide whether to forego AD103 to avoid competing with AD104 or quietly use it as a replacement for AD104 in the future, potentially reducing its performance potential.

NVIDIA’s plan for the Blackwell series aims to avoid such overlap. GB202 will target the top-end market, while GB203 will focus on the high-end and performance-oriented market. GB205 will cater to the mainstream segment. However, these are speculative until the products are officially launched.

Market watchers anticipate the next-generation Blackwell GPU series to be available in late 2024 or early 2025. It is important to note that NVIDIA’s plans may change before the products are released, so continued observation is necessary.

As the launch of NVIDIA’s Blackwell series approaches, the company aims to stay at the forefront of technological advancements.

