Title: Football Fever Brings Economic Growth to Small Town in Guangxi

Publication: China News Network

Date: August 14, 2023

On August 12th, Guangxi Pingguo Stadium in southern Xinjiang witnessed a vibrant display of the town’s “sports dream” as folk songs filled the air during the 18th round of the 2023 Chinese Football Association League One. The match between Guangxi Pingguo Hahong and Dandong Tengyue saw the stadium awash in a sea of red from the fans’ uniforms. The spectators sang folk songs, created human waves, waved flags and drums, and cheered with great enthusiasm.

Local resident Yang Huiyuan expressed her joy as she and her entire family attended the game, joined by many other enthusiastic supporters. The lively atmosphere, coupled with delicious food offerings, has created a sense of unity and excitement among residents and visitors alike. These festivities have helped outsiders experience the warmth and passion that characterizes the town of Pingguo.

An Yongjia, a 26-year-old football player of mixed Hong Kong and New Zealand descent, expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of the Pingguo fans. He emphasized that the away games are always packed with loyal supporters who continuously boost the team’s morale.

As the game neared its end, local night markets were brimming with food stalls ready to cater to the hungry and exuberant fans. The demand for delicious snacks soared, attracting crowds who indulged in the festivities and fireworks.

According to Li Yiwen, a hotel manager in Pingguo City, football events have given a significant boost to the local economy, including tourism, catering, and accommodations. Hotel rooms are fully occupied, and restaurants have experienced a surge in customer numbers, resulting in tangible economic benefits.

Pingguo, a small city in Guangxi, has not only witnessed a breakthrough in its football achievements but has also seen a boost in its economy. It is estimated that each Pingguo home game day can contribute to an additional consumption of 3 to 5 million yuan. In line with this progress, the local authorities are actively exploring opportunities to introduce sports manufacturing enterprises and develop football-themed establishments such as restaurants, hotels, information services, and sports rehabilitation facilities, aiming to leverage football as a means to stimulate the local economy.

The prospects are bright for Pingguo’s future, as it continues to nurture its passion for football and its potential for economic growth.

Reported by Wang Weichen and Chen Qiuxia, Pingguo, Guangxi.

