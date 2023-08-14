Lucky Mebane Resident Wins $100,000 Prize with $3 Power Play Ticket

Alan Marro of Mebane, North Carolina, struck luck when his $3 Power Play ticket turned into a $100,000 prize in the recent Powerball drawing. Marro utilized the official North Carolina Lottery mobile app to purchase his Quick Pick ticket, which matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball, initially winning him $50,000.

However, Marro’s luck doubled when the 2X multiplier was applied, doubling his prize to $100,000. The ecstatic winner came forward to claim his prize at the lottery headquarters on Tuesday. Unfortunately, a large chunk of the winnings had to be withheld for federal and state taxes, leaving Marro with $71,251 to take home.

The Powerball jackpot for the upcoming drawing, set to take place on Monday, is an impressive $215 million, with a cash option of $105.7 million. Yet, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot remain incredibly slim at 1 in 292 million.

