Fairy Mountain Camping Music Festival Kicks off Under the Starry Sky

2023 Fairy Mountain Camping Music Festival Kicks Off with Stellar Performances

On August 12th, the highly anticipated Fairy Mountain Camping Music Festival commenced at the Outdoor Sports Center, surrounded by an evening breeze, lush grasslands, and a starry sky. The stage was graced by renowned artists such as Lin Youjia, Chen Qizhen, Zhan Wenting (Faye Fei), Gunsham, Forgotten Club, Hertz Band, Summer Sunshine, and Mr. Miss, who performed non-stop for a remarkable 9 hours. The event delivered an unforgettable camping music experience for numerous fans.

Unlike the scorching temperatures in the main city, Fairy Mountain, with an average elevation of 1,900 meters, offered a refreshing average summer temperature of 21°C. As the evening approached, the “natural air-conditioning mode” took effect, attracting enthusiastic fans to the music festival site. Some sat on the ground, joyfully chatting with friends and family, while others flocked to the special market for shopping and dining.

The atmosphere slowly ignited with the appearance of the first band, Hertz, at 1:00 p.m. The lead singer’s encouragement stirred up the energy of the fans, leading to waves of cheers and screams. Well-known bands like Summer Sunshine, Gunsham, Forgotten Club, and Sound Fragments took turns captivating the audience with electrifying live performances. The combination of soul-stirring singing, energetic dancing, dynamic electronic rhythms, and the sheer talent of the artists transformed the prairie into a swirling hub of music, leaving a lasting impression on Fairy Mountain.

Zhan Wenting, the lead singer of Feier Band (FIR), known for her “treasure voice,” recreated a god-level atmosphere on stage. Dressed in a black jumpsuit and a white jacket, Zhan Wenting opened her performance with the immensely popular song “Melting Snow,” immediately captivating the crowd. She continued to impress with hits like “Fehn,” “Riverside,” and “Prophecy Stone.” Zhan Wenting’s ethereal yet explosive voice breathed life into beloved classics like “Decisive Love,” “The Sky,” “Our Love,” and “Lydia,” leaving the audience in awe and prompting enthusiastic sing-alongs.

Emotions ran high when Cheer Chen took the stage at 8:30 p.m., clad in a black tube top and trousers. With her simple yet evocative melodies, ethereal vocals, and poetic lyrics, Chen delivered captivating performances of popular songs such as “Peter Pan,” “Too Smart,” and “Let Me Think About It.” The chorus of “The Meaning of Travel” encapsulated the crowd’s passion for singing along, as they reminisced about past travels and encapsulated moments of leaving and forgetting.

As the grand finale, Lin Youjia elicited wild screams from the audience even before appearing on stage. His rendition of “Fulfillment” stirred deep emotions, with many shedding tears. Lin Youjia performed over 10 classic songs, including “Sunshine,” “Wake Up Naturally,” and “Where Are the Girls,” amidst an enchanting “Psychedelic” atmosphere. The heartfelt singing of “Lie” triggered an enthusiastic chorus, bringing the music festival to its peak.

The excitement from last night’s performance has yet to fade as the carnival continues tonight, August 13th. Singers such as GAI Zhou Yan, TizzyT, ICE (Yang Changqing), Wang Yitai, KNOWKNOW, Wudu L4WUDU, Tian Mi Zetah, and Haohao HOHO will take the stage, igniting the Fairy Mountain Music Festival with a torrent of summer passion. Join us at Fairy Mountain and experience the thrill for yourself!

