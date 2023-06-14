They cost more than US$20,000.

After the announcement of the arrival of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, euphoria began to take over the American fans. And as expected, blew up ticket scalping for what is supposed to be the first match of the rosarino crack with the pink jacket.

The first official meeting with Messi It is estimated that it will be next July 21, when Inter Miami faces Cruz Azul from Mexico. The meeting is considered the great sporting event of the year.

The price of tickets on the StubHub resale site atincreased by 1,034% from the confirmation of the entry of the captain of the Selection. Now, it is only possible to get passes from $810 to $20,701when until a few weeks ago They barely touched US$30.

New individual tickets for Inter Miami matches will not be sold until July 1, and the team has already announced that they plan to expand the capacity of their stadium due to the great demand. In any case, the club currently plays in a temporary building pending the construction of its own building.

Lionel Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami also had an impact on ticket sales for other MLS teams

Not only Inter Miami is selling tickets like crazy since the announcement of the arrival of Messi. All teams in the MLS (the soccer league in the United States) saw an increase in their sales, especially for the matches they will play against Inter.

Charlotte FC sold 10,000 tickets in just three hours after the announcement of Messi’s arrival in the league. Atlanta United already announced that they will expand the capacity of their stadium with a view to new fans coming to the stadium.

You can also see the Messi effect on social networks. Inter Miami, which had just over a million followers, today he has more than 7.9 million followers on Instagram, beating any other team in the American football, hockey or baseball leagues of the United States.

And it is that Messi is the second most followed person on Instagram in the world, with 470 million followers.

