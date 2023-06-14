Home » Podcast: Women’s Health and the Cancer Vaccination
In the new podcast episode we dive into the world of women’s health: Because women’s health in our world still has a lot of room for improvement in medicine. You have the disease for a long time “Endometriosis” dismissed as banal menstrual pain. Today we know that many more women are affected by it than we realize.

Elisabeth Eidenberger also talks to gynecologist Miriam Mottl about precautions, why HPV vaccination is so important to her – and whether or not you should leave your socks on while sitting on the chair during the examination.

Gast: Miriam Mottl – Senior physician for gynecology and obstetrics at the Kepler University Hospital, sexologist and expert on the desire to have children

Podcast host Elisabeth Eidenberger talks to gynecologist Miriam Mottl about the treatment of endometriosis, about prevention in general, why HPV vaccination is so important to her – and whether you wear your socks during the examination …

