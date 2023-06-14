What does the wife of El Chapo, the biggest drug lord in the world, look like | Info

The wife of the biggest drug lord in the world was arrested in February 2021.

Source: Profimedia

Emma Coronel (34) is the wife of El Chapo, who was sentenced to life imprisonment and is considered the biggest drug lord in the world. She was sentenced to three years in prison as an accomplice in running her husband’s criminal empire. She is also credited with playing a role in his escape from prison after he was arrested in 2014.

The wife of the biggest drug lord in the world was arrested in February 2021 at the airport in Virginia. Emma is accused of actively helping her husband in running the Sinaloa cartel. According to an FBI official, she distributed cocaine and helped plan El Chapo’s escape.

She pleaded guilty in June, and during her sentencing, she said she sincerely regrets the crimes she committed. She also asked the judge to ignore who she is married to, reports Žena.rs. “Maybe because of this there is a reason for you to be more strict with me, but I still ask you not to do it“, she said, the “NY Times” reported.

For the purpose of the plea agreement, she agreed to turn over about $1.5 million that her husband had illegally earned. Before her arrest, she lived a glamorous life in New York, enjoying the benefits of “bloody” wealth, and now she spends her days in a prison cell.

While El Chapo was behind bars, Emma enjoyed her husband’s luxury. Given that she was considered a style goddess in Mexico, she announced that she would launch her own fashion line. During her arrest, she remained true to her image of a brave woman.

“The world was collapsing around her, the walls were falling. When you’re in this business, you’re either going to be arrested or you’re going to be killed.”, said Derek Maltz, a former special agent for the fight against narcotics. “She has a charismatic personality. The Emma I know is full of energy, always smiling,” her lawyer said.

El Chapo noticed Emma, ​​who was 30 years younger, at a beauty contest, and made sure that she won, and then he married her right on her birthday. “The way he speaks and the way he treats me won me over. First we were friends, and then everything else followed“, she admitted in an interview.

However, such a marriage with El Chapo may have come naturally, in order to unite two powerful mafia families, given that Emma is the daughter of one of the leaders of the Sinaloa cartel. “Sinaloa diva. With red lipstick, diamonds and in tight jeans, she embodied the popular image of a “bućona” – chosen by gangsters or criminals. Bućones wear very expensive clothes, Louis Vuitton bags. They exaggerate in everything, it’s all about appearance, plastic surgery. Emma is a perfect representation of that image“, pointed out Roman Le Cour Grandmaison, a Frenchman who studied the activities of cartels in Mexico.

