o2 Mobile L Boost for €48

We recently reported to you that the well-known o2 Free tariffs will be renamed to o2 Mobile and that some of the services included will also change. The most interesting tariff from the new tariffs for us is the o2 Mobile L Boost with an immense data volume of 140 GB included. Alternatively, you can also get one of the new tariffs directly in the appropriate smartphone bundle, take a look here: https://www.o2online.de/e-shop/

o2 Mobile L Boost with 140 GB data volume

A highlight among the new o2 Mobile tariffs is undoubtedly the option with full 140 GB data volume and 5G speeds of up to 300 MBit/s. This tariff variant is perfect for frequent surfers who like to jet through the World Wide Web at the fastest possible speed. Thanks to the immense data volume, a series marathon, online gaming or constant access to the cloud is easily possible.

Thanks to 5G, even larger files can be downloaded in a matter of seconds (provided the signal is good, of course 😁). With a monthly price of €47.99, the tariff is not necessarily cheap, but in relation to the high data volume it has the best price/performance ratio of the new o2 mobile tariffs.

10 GB data volume per year

The o2 Grow Advantage is a special extra in the new o2 Mobile tariffs. With this function your monthly data volume will automatically increase every 12 months after the first year – and that for up to 20 years without additional costs. With the o2 Mobile L Boost tariff mentioned here with 140 GB data volume For example, you get an additional 10 GB every year. This means that your data volume will increase year after year and you can enjoy even more freedom when surfing, streaming and sharing. This keeps your mobile phone contract up to date with growing data volume at no additional cost.