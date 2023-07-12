Offers and gifts for the entire community • Techzilla

OnePlus announces that starting today it will be possible to buy its new mid-range, OnePlus Nord 3 5G, a device that offers practically everything you could wish for. By purchasing the new OnePlus home device, users from all over Europe will be able to access dream offers and gifts.

To access the prizes, users will have to express a wish – choosing from those listed on the OnePlus Europe social channels – by recording a video using the appropriate filter TikTok (which can also be found on the @OnePlus.Europe TikTok account) or by leaving a comment under the dedicated posts. The campaign will be active on OnePlus Europe’s TikTok and Instagram channels from 12 July to 2 August 2023.

Community members will have the chance to win dream prizes, such as a trip to an exotic destination, a professional photo shoot, a skydiving session, a spa voucher, dinner at your favorite restaurant and, of course, some of the most recent OnePlus products, including the OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Buds Pro 2. For more details, see the campaign Terms and Conditions on the OnePlus Community Forum.

“Our community has always played a central role in the choices we make at OnePlus“, he claimsCelina Shi, Chief Marketing Officer Europe di OnePlus. “We are always excited to reciprocate the love and trust of our community, and with the OnePlus Nord 3 – a device that offers essentially everything you could possibly want – we really hope to offer users the best user experience possible.”

Available starting at €449, OnePlus Nord 3 offers high-level performance at a competitive price, thanks to the presence of a Mediatek Dimension 9000 chipseta 120Hz AMOLED display with Adaptive Dynamic Frame Rate and a camera powered by a Sony IMX890 sensor, the same photo sensor featured on the OnePlus 11 5G.

The device is available in two splendid color variants: Matte Tempest Gray on the back or glossy Misty Green, reminiscent of porcelain.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G is on sale on OnePlus.com and Amazon.it in the 8+128GB version at the recommended price of 449 euros or in the 16+256GB version starting at 549 euros.

Not only that, who will be able to access to the Early Bird offer by 31 July, will be able to purchase the 16+256GB version at the discounted price of 499 euros, You will also receive a free personalized Fujifilm INSTAX Mini link 2 as a gift, which allows you to print high-quality photos.

Stay updated on flash offers and price errors, follow us on Telegram!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

