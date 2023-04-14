In addition to NVIDIA releasing a new generation of mainstream graphics card RTX 4070 last night and “Cyberpunk 2077” releasing path tracing ray tracing RT Overdrive mode update, there is actually another thing worth noting, that is, the famous media player application VLC Media Player also announced that it will The latest version supports RTX VSR video enhancement and ultra-high-resolution upscaling, helping everyone upgrade low-resolution videos to high-resolution, preventing YouTube and Netflix from being exclusive.

NVIDIA added the RTX video enhancement VSR super-resolution function to the driver version 531.18 released in early March. Users only need to enable the relevant functions in the NVIDIA Control Center and set 4 levels of quality according to the specifications of the graphics card, then they can watch YouTube, Netflix, etc. , Twitch, and Hulu, upscale low-resolution videos to high-resolution for viewing.

RTX VSR Enabled Tutorial and Test: click here

When VLC Media Player also adds support for RTX VSR, it will be able to give new life to the old low-resolution movies in everyone’s hands. The new features are especially useful for those who have a bunch of old movies on hand and use a 4K high-definition screen or TV.

The VideoLAN organization that released VLC Player originally stated that today (April 12 local time) it will launch the latest version (estimated version number 3.0.19) that supports the RTX VSR function. There are at least two major bugs outstanding, including a black screen when playing AVI and WMV videos, so today’s release is unlikely.