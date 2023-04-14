Home Sports Zhejiang University men’s basketball team wins CUBA South Division Championship_Zhejiang Online
2023-04-14 10:36:01

Source: Sport Tribune

Reporter Pan Xiaokun

On April 12th, the South Division of the 25th China University Basketball League 2 League ushered in the final showdown at Jinhua Yiwu Meihu Gymnasium. The Zhejiang University basketball team representing our province defeated the South China Agricultural University basketball team in Guangdong 66:57. Won the South Division Championship for the second time.

Whether it is a player or a coach, they all said that winning this championship was a surprise. Assistant coach Wu Yiquan told reporters: “Our training period is very short, it only started in March, and the players are all gathered from different campuses such as Yuquan and Xixi for training, and the team is also in a period of transition from old to new.” No. 16 Xi Lunzhu is the “old” player in Wu Yiquan’s mouth. This year is the fifth time for Tashi Lunzhu to participate in the college league, and he won the cup again in his last league. The small players won the championship for the first time, and this time they won the cup again as the big brother. The two championships at the beginning and the end are too exciting.”

It is reported that the top four teams in the South Division will compete with the top four teams in the North Division for the final championship. The Zhejiang University men’s basketball team has not yet won the championship trophy, and the best result is the runner-up in 2021. Team coach Jin Lei said that winning the championship in the South Division and rushing to the finals has exceeded expectations, and the next championship should be fought with a normal heart and every game.

