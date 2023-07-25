Omega OMEGA Partners with Slim Man as Brand Ambassador in Taipei

Omega OMEGA, the esteemed Swiss watch brand, has recently announced Slim Man as their first Taiwanese brand ambassador. The announcement was made during a press conference held at Taipei 101, where Omega unveiled their new Omega Summer Blue Seamaster watch series.

Known for its impeccable craftsmanship, Omega celebrates the 75th anniversary of its iconic Seamaster watch this year. To mark this significant milestone, Omega has launched a range of summer blue Seamaster watches, from the Aqua Terra 150 meters to the Ultra Deep 6000 meters. This collection perfectly aligns with Slim Man’s passion for the ocean, as he has even obtained a scuba diving license in his spare time.

Slim Man, who has been collaborating with Omega for the past three years, made a stylish appearance at Taipei 101. He exuded high fashion taste with a simple and neat attire. During an interview after the press conference, Slim Man expressed his joy for diving, but also shared his frustration of not being able to find time to indulge in the activity due to his busy work schedule. Nevertheless, his connection with the ocean remains strong, and he seemed to be in a better mood during the event.

When asked about his work plans for the near future, Slim Man confidently responded, “I will do whatever the company arranges!” His statement reflects his dedication and commitment to his role as the brand ambassador for Omega OMEGA.

Omega OMEGA’s partnership with Slim Man exemplifies the brand’s commitment to excellence and fashion-forwardness. As the first Taiwanese brand ambassador, Slim Man will undoubtedly lend his charisma and style to promote Omega’s exceptional timepieces.

The collaboration between Slim Man and Omega OMEGA promises to be a successful and fruitful one, with both parties sharing a deep passion for the ocean and a commitment to quality. Watch enthusiasts and fans of Slim Man can look forward to exciting developments from this dynamic partnership.

