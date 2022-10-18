“Text to Speech”, that is to say “from text to speech”: thanks to artificial intelligence, la app FakeYou is capable of producing audio with the voices of famous people starting from a sentence written by users. It is an example of the powerful deepfakethe technology that we have also seen at work in videos, when an algorithm replaces the original face with another digital one at will. A sophisticated deceptionin short, increasingly within everyone’s reach.

October 14, 2022



FakeYou has a small drop-down menu dedicated to the Italian voices. Until a few days ago there was also Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the Brothers of Italy. And some fake audio, with her voice, had begun to circulate on social networks. Enough to push the Privacy Guarantor to open an investigation on the app. The concerns of the Guarantor – explained a note – “are directed towards the potential risks that could arise from the improper use of a personal data, which is precisely the voice”. The Authority therefore asked the company The Storyteller Company, responsible for Fakeyou “to urgently transmit every possible element useful to clarify the initiative”.

11 October 2022



Something is changed. It is not clear if it happened as a result of the investigation of the Privacy Guarantor, but for sure Giorgia Meloni’s voice is no longer among those available for a deepfake. Instead, those of other politicians such as Giuseppe Conte, Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi resist.