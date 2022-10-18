[Epoch Times, October 17, 2022](Epoch Times reporters Xia Song and Luo Ya interviewed and reported) On October 16, Xi Jinping said in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that he must develop high-tech by himself and win “key core technologies”. In the battle of competition, adhere to the “talent leading and driving”, and accelerate the construction of “talent power”.Some analysts believe that after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, with the continued tension between the United States and China and the CCP’s adherence to the “zero policy”, a large number of international talents will be accelerated to withdraw from China。
U.S. sanctions hit huge CCP again and mentions “self-reliance”
A few days ago, Xi Jinping mentioned in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that technology is the primary productive force, and called for self-reliance in high-tech development to win the battle for “key core technologies”. “Adhering to the priority development of education, the self-reliance and self-improvement of science and technology, and the leadership and driving of talents, and accelerating the construction of a strong country in education, science and technology, and talent.” However, Xi Jinping did not mention any “achievements” in semiconductor chips.
The United States released new regulations on chip export control to China on the 7th, one of which prohibits “Americans” (USpersons) from supporting Chinese factories to develop or produce advanced chips without a license.
Voice of America said today (17th) that the U.S. government has used a trump card to prohibit American technical talents (including U.S. citizens, permanent residents holding green cards or legal entities established under U.S. law) from assisting China without U.S. permission. “Development” or “production” of high-end chips.
Since the ban came into effect on the 12th, according to Chinese and foreign media reports such as the Lu media “Science and Technology Daily”, American semiconductor companies Applied Materials, KLA Corporation, Lam Research and Tokyo Electron) and other American resident engineers have successively withdrawn from Chinese fabs, such as Huawei, YMTC, Shanghai Integrated Circuit and Hangzhou Jihai Semiconductor and other related manufacturers.
The “Wall Street Journal” reported on the 16th that at least 43 American executives hold core positions in 16 Chinese listed semiconductor companies, such as CEOs or vice presidents. At present, these people are facing the dilemma of “choose one”: either work in China or retain American citizenship.
The British “Financial Times” reported on October 13 that Lam Research began to withdraw support personnel from Chinese chip manufacturing companies on the 11th, including from memory chip manufacturer Yangtze Memory Technology Co., Ltd. A Lam employee, who asked not to be named, said Lam is asking employees to “temporarily stay away from the fab in China.”
According to two employees with direct knowledge of the situation, Lam also suspended pre-sale negotiations with Chinese customers and withdrew employees involved in building a new fab in China, the report said.
Applied Materials and KLA Corporation also stopped servicing advanced chip production lines in China starting on the 12th, three people familiar with the matter said.
In this regard, Qiu Junrong, a professor at the Department of Economics at the School of Management of the National Central University, told The Epoch Times that the US ban will lead to the outflow of a large number of high-tech talents from mainland China, and the outflow of talents will have direct and indirect effects.
The direct effect is that many American tech talents are leaving. The indirect effect is that after the chip industry is suppressed, China‘s overall economy will be affected, which will affect other fields, and even people in the field of business and business management will probably leave.
He believes that apart from the U.S. sanctions, the most important reason for the accelerated withdrawal of international talents from China is that China‘s economy is going down faster and faster. In the future, it may be a vicious circle. The downward whirlpool is unlikely to retain talents. .
Expert: Talents after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will accelerate their withdrawal from China
Regarding the problem of brain drain in China, Chinese economist Davy Jun Huang told The Epoch Times a few days ago that after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the withdrawal of international talents from China will accelerate. There are two main reasons for the withdrawal, one of which is the deterioration of Sino-US relations and Sino-European relations.
He said, “In the context of the tense Sino-US trade relations in recent years, the White House has imposed sanctions on the technology sector in mainland China one after another this year, especially the restrictions on semiconductors that were increased twice in September and October, making China‘s largest import of commodities over the years— – Chips and related products and equipment have suffered a huge blow, which undoubtedly led foreign talents in the technology field to consider the impact of sanctions and other factors, and consider reducing contact or even withdrawing from mainland China.
“Under the friendly atmosphere of seven years of negotiation and cooperation in Sino-European relations, there has been a stalemate in recent years due to human rights issues. After the Russian-Ukrainian war, the relationship between Beijing and Moscow has been hot. Due to concerns about Beijing’s excessive support for Putin, there may be the possibility of sanctions in the future. , which also led to the cautious choice of EU talents to cooperate with China, or accelerated the withdrawal of some talents to avoid risks.”
Huang Jun said that the second reason for the withdrawal of talents from China is the “zero-clearing policy” forced by the CCP.
He said, “The reset policy has been implemented for nearly 3 years, and it seems that it will be implemented for a long time. Due to the reset, the quality of life, personal safety, employment, difficulty of adaptation, cost of living, the degree of the rule of law, social and business contacts, etc. The negative impact will also lead some talents to choose other countries and regions. For example, in places such as Hong Kong and Shanghai where a large number of international talents gathered, whether to evacuate has become a hot topic, especially if it feels that it may take more than 2 years to clear it.”
“Zero Policy” Accelerates International Brain Drain
In fact, the Hong Kong media “South China Morning Post” reported on October 13 that although Xi Jinping said at the end of last year that he would “make every effort” to recruit innovative talents from all over the world, he has actually encountered obstacles.
Frank Bickenbach and Liu Wan-hsin of the International Trade and Investment Research Centre of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy reported at the end of last month. A paper in International Economics predicts that foreigners living in China will continue to decline.
“The person-to-person decoupling triggered by travel restrictions, and more generally, the decline in the number of foreigners in China, could be another amplifier of a more general trend of economic and technological decoupling between China and the West,” said Bickenbach. “
According to the report, an anonymous South African person who studies African regional issues at a university in Beijing said that he planned to leave China in four years, and the strict epidemic control measures prevented him from returning to China normally. “I’m homesick. I can’t go back because of the pandemic,” the academic said. “If I could go home now and then, maybe I’d stay.”
And a Chinese public health professor who spoke on the condition of anonymity said many foreign scholars have left China. “Before the pandemic, people were very mobile, but now it’s a hassle to travel once or twice a year,” he said. “So the impact of the pandemic on attracting talent is quite large.”
Analysis: The international environment is worse after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China
Dr. Lin Song, a senior media person, told The Epoch Times that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a sign that the CCP’s epidemic prevention measures have been unpopular since the beginning of the epidemic. Xi Jinping’s zero policy has greatly affected foreign investors who open factories and do business in mainland China, and the CCP’s epidemic prevention measures are getting more and more crazy, and foreign investors want to leave.
The United States has issued the latest policy, targeting the so-called returnees, Chinese-Americans working in China, and high-tech talents. The United States requires these people to “choose one of two”. If they want to retain their American nationality, they can return to the United States, and do not continue in mainland China. work, or you will have to lose your U.S. citizenship. The new regulations have a great impact, forcing these talents to leave China.
Lin Song believes that after the 20th National Congress, the relationship between the CCP and the United States and Western countries will get worse and worse. The CCP no longer has any friends in the world, and it is becoming more and more obvious that the country has retreated to the late Qing Dynasty.
