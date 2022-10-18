[Epoch Times, October 17, 2022](Epoch Times reporters Xia Song and Luo Ya interviewed and reported) On October 16, Xi Jinping said in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that he must develop high-tech by himself and win “key core technologies”. In the battle of competition, adhere to the “talent leading and driving”, and accelerate the construction of “talent power”.Some analysts believe that after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, with the continued tension between the United States and China and the CCP’s adherence to the “zero policy”, a large number of international talents will be accelerated to withdraw from China。

U.S. sanctions hit huge CCP again and mentions “self-reliance”

A few days ago, Xi Jinping mentioned in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that technology is the primary productive force, and called for self-reliance in high-tech development to win the battle for “key core technologies”. “Adhering to the priority development of education, the self-reliance and self-improvement of science and technology, and the leadership and driving of talents, and accelerating the construction of a strong country in education, science and technology, and talent.” However, Xi Jinping did not mention any “achievements” in semiconductor chips.

The United States released new regulations on chip export control to China on the 7th, one of which prohibits “Americans” (USpersons) from supporting Chinese factories to develop or produce advanced chips without a license.

Voice of America said today (17th) that the U.S. government has used a trump card to prohibit American technical talents (including U.S. citizens, permanent residents holding green cards or legal entities established under U.S. law) from assisting China without U.S. permission. “Development” or “production” of high-end chips.

Since the ban came into effect on the 12th, according to Chinese and foreign media reports such as the Lu media “Science and Technology Daily”, American semiconductor companies Applied Materials, KLA Corporation, Lam Research and Tokyo Electron) and other American resident engineers have successively withdrawn from Chinese fabs, such as Huawei, YMTC, Shanghai Integrated Circuit and Hangzhou Jihai Semiconductor and other related manufacturers.

The “Wall Street Journal” reported on the 16th that at least 43 American executives hold core positions in 16 Chinese listed semiconductor companies, such as CEOs or vice presidents. At present, these people are facing the dilemma of “choose one”: either work in China or retain American citizenship.

The British “Financial Times” reported on October 13 that Lam Research began to withdraw support personnel from Chinese chip manufacturing companies on the 11th, including from memory chip manufacturer Yangtze Memory Technology Co., Ltd. A Lam employee, who asked not to be named, said Lam is asking employees to “temporarily stay away from the fab in China.”

Dr. Lin Song, a senior media person, told The Epoch Times that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a sign that the CCP’s epidemic prevention measures have been unpopular since the beginning of the epidemic. Xi Jinping’s zero policy has greatly affected foreign investors who open factories and do business in mainland China, and the CCP’s epidemic prevention measures are getting more and more crazy, and foreign investors want to leave.

The United States has issued the latest policy, targeting the so-called returnees, Chinese-Americans working in China, and high-tech talents. The United States requires these people to “choose one of two”. If they want to retain their American nationality, they can return to the United States, and do not continue in mainland China. work, or you will have to lose your U.S. citizenship. The new regulations have a great impact, forcing these talents to leave China.

Lin Song believes that after the 20th National Congress, the relationship between the CCP and the United States and Western countries will get worse and worse. The CCP no longer has any friends in the world, and it is becoming more and more obvious that the country has retreated to the late Qing Dynasty.

