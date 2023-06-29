one billion euros in sales of reconditioned…

Refurbedthe reference marketplace for the sale of refurbished electronic products, today announces the incredible milestone of reaching one billion euros in sales in the seven countries where it is present: Italy, Austria, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark and the Netherlands. In the Italian market, the company, founded in Vienna in 2017, saw in 2022 a exponential increase in its sales volume with a total growth of 2.5 times compared to the previous year.

Refurbed’s milestone: the turning point in its history

“We are very satisfied and extremely proud of the result achieved, a moment that marks a turning point in our history“, he claims Peter Windischhofer, co-founder of refurbed. “The achievement of one billion euros in sales is also a goal to be shared with all those who have contributed to this success. A heartfelt thanks therefore goes to all employees of refurbed and to our partners. We consider this moment as a strong signal from the market that demonstrates how the issues of sustainability and circular economy are constantly growing. We have achieved great results together and, starting today, we will achieve even more“.

The goal that allows you to save up to 83% of CO2

Choose Amazon Prime for your purchases, it’s free for 30 days

This growth demonstrates how European consumers are becoming increasingly aware of problematic working conditions, the growing generation of electronic waste and the high CO2 intensity produced by companies and their partners involved in the purchase of new technological devices. In fact, a recent study commissioned by refurbed and conducted by the Austrian research institute Fraunhofer found that professional household appliance recycling can make save up to 83% CO2 compared to the purchase of newly manufactured devices.

In addition to reaching the milestone of one billion euros in sales, refurbed is working to increase its presence at European level. Last week co-founder Kilian Kaminski has officially become one of the new members of the EUREFAS Management Boardthe association that represents the reconditioned industry in Europe and which aims to create a fair legal framework within the reconditioned industry and to promote sustainable consumption throughout the Old Continent.

Regarding the announcement, Kilian Kaminski, co-founder of refurbished, he has declared: “Today more than ever it is important for consumers to think consciously when purchasing electronic goods. We see this milestone as a strong sign of growth in sustainability and the circular economy. Finally, Italy is one of the most important markets for refurbeds and we can’t wait to see what the future holds”.

Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) – Pink 6.1″ Super Retina XDR display Cinema Mode with smart depth of field and automatic focus shift in video Advanced 12MP dual camera system (wide and ultra-wide) with Photo Styles , Smart HDR 4,…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

