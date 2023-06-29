How to do when you have lazy eye: the cure to do

We often hear about the lazy eye, but what does this term mean? Are there treatments and how to proceed if one suffers from it?

Per lazy eye refers to insufficient vision in one or both eyes. It is a widespread phenomenon, for which there is no cure, but which can be resolved with orthoptic rehabilitation therapy. It is estimated that around 4% of the world‘s population suffers from it. The causes of amblyopia are varied. Among the most common are a difference between the two eyes, congenital cataract or eyelid ptosis.

To prevent its appearance it is of fundamental importance to subject children from an early age to periodic checks by the ophthalmologist. But what are the symptoms of this disorder? In most cases, amblyopia does not manifest itself with specific symptoms, which is why it actually comes late to a diagnosis. But, for example, if the child tends to lean his head on only one side, it is peaceful to suspect that he may suffer from it.

Lazy eye, how to act to recover eye functionality?

Should the diagnosis of lazy eye arrive, the ‘strategies’ to choose to correct this dysfunction are different.

How to fix lazy eye? (tantasalute.it) If lazy eye is diagnosed in time, i.e. within the seventh year of life, with adequate treatment it is possible to regain vision. After this age threshold it becomes more and more difficult. Generally the occlusion technique is used which consists in the application of a bandage, or with Bangerter filters to be applied on the glasses of the healthy eye. The professional will indicate the duration and techniques for operating the occlusion. Another method used to treat lazy eye is the optical penalization which consists in the over-correction of the healthy eye, in favor of the lazy one. If the doctor opts for occlusion it will be necessary to implement strategies of precisions that require concentration and visual ability, such as coloring drawings while respecting the edges. Even the use of some video games can be functional to the occlusion, to favor the recovery of the lazy eye.

As mentioned, whether you are an adult or have children and you suspect they may be suffering from lazy eye, it is very important to contact your ophthalmologist. In fact, only through specific tests, the professional will be able to make the diagnosis, also indicating the most appropriate therapy for the patient.

In fact, there are many eye recovery strategies and they also change according to the age of the person concerned. For this reason it is essential to contact the expert, who will be able to indicate the ad hoc therapy for at least partial recovery of the eye’s functionality. What is important is to follow the therapeutic indications precisely.

