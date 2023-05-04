Home » OPPO presents the IF PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS 2023 competition to reward the best mobile shots • Techzilla
OPPO has officially launched l’IF Photography Awards 2023, a mobile photography competition that pushes the boundaries of creativity beyond the limits and which represents one of the most prestigious awards for mobile photography.

The OPPO Imagine IF Master of the Year (Golden Award) has a prize of 160,000 CNY (approx. 20.000€), participation in the Hasselblad Image Training Camp and opportunity to participate in international photographic exhibitions. There are also 4 silver prizes worth CNY 60,000 (€7,800) and 10 bronze prizes worth CNY 20,000 (approximately €2,500). what an opportunity for training and visibility. Below are the various categories in which it is possible to participate.

The vision “Beyond the Image, Beyond Imagination” reflects OPPO’s commitment to driving progress towards technological innovation by igniting the creativity of users around the world. OPPO’s professional photography technology is designed to inspire, and allow, the utmost aesthetics and inspirationallowing non-professional users to create timeless masterpieces.

In addition, there are four honorable mentions in each of eight categories, as well as awards at the Partner Channel Awards and Monthly Activity Awards to accommodate other inspiring submissions as well.

Prestigious judges of world renown

Judging this competition are world-renowned photographers who bring diverse perspectives and extensive experience to the competition.

Among the illustrious judges there is Alec Sothone of the most famous contemporary photographic artists and a member of Magnum Photos, Pete LauSenior Vice President e Chief Product Officer di OPPO, adding his valuable contribution, Tang Hui, one of the best Chinese portrait photographers and Hasselblad Master. Tina Signesdottir Hult, an internationally acclaimed fine art photographer and Hasselblad Master, will also be part of the judging panel with her attention to detail along with Wang Jianjun, a prominent landscape photographer and member of the Chinese Photographers Association. Finally, too Yin Chao, a leading Chinese fashion photographer and Ambassador Hasselblad, he will contribute to the selection process thanks to his experience.

Eight categories to explore the different forms of artistic expression

The competition has eight different categories to enter, including The Distant View, Portrait, Night Scenery, Colors, Landscape, The Taste of Memories, Light & Shadow, and Chapters of a Life, created with the aim of inspiring the creativity of OPPO users from all over the world.

Dates and registration

Entries for the OPPO Imagine IF Photography Awards 2023 will remain open until 02:00 CET on 25 July 2023 and can be made through the OPPO Imagine IF Photography Awards official website.

