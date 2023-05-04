Older adult was found in a state of decomposition in San José de Oriente

Inside a small house in the sector known as ‘El Basurero’, in the Mirador Dos neighborhood of San José de Oriente, jurisdiction of the municipality of La Paz, an elderly adult was found lifeless, whose body was in a state of decomposition.

This fact became known this Wednesday afternoon when neighbors of the deceased decided to search the house because they had not seen him for days and they found him dead, apparently with stab wounds.

According to the mayor of this town, Daniela Piña, the neighbors stated that on Sunday the victim had a fight with other people and they could be involved in the event.

It also indicated that this person responded to the name of Helbert Ardila, but the authorities were waiting for his relatives who reside in the same township and others in Pueblo Bello in order to corroborate the information.

At the close of this edition, the National Police was carrying out technical inspection work on the corpse.