Oracle Health Sciences Applications At Risk: New Vulnerability! UNIX and Linux affected

As the BSI is currently reporting, vulnerabilities have been identified for Oracle Health Sciences Applications. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the security gaps.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Oracle Health Sciences Applications on April 19th, 2023. The report points to several vulnerabilities that allow an attack. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product Oracle Health Sciences Applications are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Oracle Critical Patch Update Advisory – April 2023 – Appendix Oracle Health Sciences Applications (Stand: 18.04.2023).

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for Oracle Health Sciences Applications – Risk: High

Risk level: 5 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.8.

Oracle Health Sciences Applications Bug: Summary of reported vulnerabilities

Health Sciences Applications is a compilation of products for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical and healthcare industries.

A remote, anonymous, or authenticated attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Oracle Health Sciences Applications to compromise confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-21993, CVE-2023-21926, CVE-2023-21925, CVE-2023-21924, CVE-2023-21923, CVE-2023-21922, CVE-2023-21921, CVE-2021-41184 und CVE-2019-18935 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Oracle Health Sciences Applications < 8.2.3 (cpe:/a:oracle:health_sciences_applications)

Oracle Health Sciences Applications < 6.3.1.3 (cpe:/a:oracle:health_sciences_applications)

Oracle Health Sciences Applications < 7.0.0.1 (cpe:/a:oracle:health_sciences_applications)

Oracle Health Sciences Applications 5.4.0.2 (cpe:/a:oracle:health_sciences_applications)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Oracle Critical Patch Update Advisory – April 2023 – Appendix Oracle Health Sciences Applications vom 2023-04-18 (19.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.oracle.com/security-alerts/cpuapr2023.html#AppendixHCAR

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for Oracle Health Sciences Applications. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

04/19/2023 – Initial version

