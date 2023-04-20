Oracle SQL Developer: New Vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

As the BSI is currently reporting, vulnerabilities have been identified for Oracle SQL Developer. You can read a description of the vulnerabilities and a list of the affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Oracle SQL Developer on April 19th, 2023. The notification lists several vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product Oracle SQL Developer are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Oracle Critical Patch Update Advisory – April 2023 – Appendix Oracle SQL Developer (Stand: 18.04.2023).

Several vulnerabilities reported for Oracle SQL Developer – risk: medium

Risk level: 5 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,7

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 6.7.

Oracle SQL Developer Bug: Summary of reported vulnerabilities

Oracle SQL Developer is a development environment for SQL and PL/SQL, as well as a management tool for databases.

A remote, anonymous, or authenticated attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Oracle SQL Developer to compromise confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2023-21969 and CVE-2022-42003.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Oracle SQL Developer < 23.1.0 (cpe:/a:oracle:sqldeveloper)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Oracle Critical Patch Update Advisory – April 2023 – Appendix Oracle SQL Developer vom 2023-04-18 (19.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.oracle.com/security-alerts/cpuapr2023.html#AppendixSQLD

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Oracle SQL Developer. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

04/19/2023 – Initial version

