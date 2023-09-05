OxygenOS 14 will arrive on September 25 • Techzilla

OnePlus today announced that its new operating system, OxygenOS 14, will be rolling out across the board the world on September 25, 2023. OxygenOS 14 will represent one of the first operating systems based on Android 14 and will introduce a series of features designed to improve the user experience.

“At OnePlus, we are committed to providing our customers with a fast, smooth and reliable OxygenOS system,” said Kinder Liu, the president and COO of OnePlus. “Thanks to the latest innovations developed by OnePlus, OxygenOS 14 will be our smartest and most intuitive software product ever.”

Trinity Engine: the secret to a fast and smooth experience

OnePlus has always aimed to offer its users a fast and smooth experience, and with OxygenOS 14, this experience will be further improved to become even more intuitive and smooth.

To achieve this, OnePlus introduces a new proprietary platform called OxygenOS 14 Trinity Engine. Thanks to greater integration between hardware and software, Trinity Engine optimizes OnePlus devices in terms of efficiency energy, enabling greater ability to multitask and ensuring an experience that is always fast and fluid. This system includes six innovative technologies, including CPU Vitalization, RAM Vitalization, ROM Vitalization, HyperBoost, HyperTouch and HyperRendering. Combining them together, they ensure the experience typical of OnePlus devices in scenarios such as multitasking, gaming and prolonged use of the device.

With the launch of OxygenOS 14, OnePlus continues to push its limits, embracing change and delivering amazing software experiences that delight its community.

