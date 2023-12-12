Home » Patriot Technology announces the launch of Viper Elite 5 RGB TUF Gaming Alliance DDR5 co-branded high-performance memory
Viper Gaming, the e-sports brand of Bodi Technology, has announced the launch of the Viper Elite 5 RGB TUF Gaming Alliance DDR5 co-branded high-performance memory in collaboration with the ASUS gaming brand TUF Gaming. This new product is the latest addition to the Viper Elite 5 performance memory series and has been certified by the ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance.

The Viper Elite 5 RGB TUF Gaming Alliance DDR5 memory boasts a high-performance transfer speed of up to 6,600 MT/s and a maximum capacity of 48 GB. It supports both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO, ensuring excellent memory stability. With its powerful overclocking capabilities, this memory is designed to satisfy gamers around the world who are pursuing extreme overclocking.

In terms of design, the Viper Elite 5 RGB TUF Gaming Alliance DDR5 memory features professional thermal conductive silicone to closely combine the heat sink and memory for perfect heat dissipation. The exterior design includes a two-piece exclusive matte finish white heat sink, along with the Viper Gaming and TUF Gaming brand personality totems, creating an elegant and unique look.

This new collaboration between Viper Gaming and ASUS TUF Gaming aims to provide the best high-speed overclocking effects for players who value installation consistency and a smooth gaming experience.

