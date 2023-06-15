“PAYDAY 3” plans to upgrade to Unreal Engine 5 after release, and the game screen will be exposed together!

“PAYDAY 3” plans to upgrade to Unreal Engine 5 after release, and support cross-platform play and cross-progression functions. The game is published by PLAION (formerly Koch Media), and Starbreeze still holds the rights. The publisher expressed excitement about Koch Media’s co-publishing agreement, emphasizing that it lays a solid foundation for the successful launch of PAYDAY 3. The game is expected to be released on PC and console platforms on September 21, and will be available on Game Pass.

Regarding the engine issue of the game, the FAQ mentioned: “We develop the game on Unreal 4, so it is the most reasonable choice to use Unreal Engine 4 when it is released. We plan to upgrade to Unreal Engine 5 after the game is released.” In addition to about In addition to details on the game engine, the FAQ also contains some interesting details about the upcoming sequel, including details on cross-play and cross-progression. The developers explain: “PAYDAY 3 supports cross-play on all supported platforms, which means you can play with your friends no matter which platform they prefer to play on.” They also said: “You can also Use the cross-progression feature to carry out the heist on your favorite platform at any time.”

“PAYDAY 3” latest game trailer

PAYDAY 3 is published by PLAION (formerly Koch Media), and Starbreeze still owns the rights. Starbreeze announced an exclusive long-term PAYDAY 3 co-publishing deal with Koch Media in 2021, who share our passion for the PAYDAY franchise and the Games-as-a-Service model. In addition to ensuring continued development, the global release of PAYDAY 3 and marketing throughout the game’s lifecycle are also guaranteed. We now have a solid foundation for the successful launch of PAYDAY 3.

As revealed earlier this week, PAYDAY 3 will release on PC and consoles on September 21st. The game will also be available on Game Pass. In addition to confirming the release date, the game also released a gameplay trailer. PAYDAY 3 is the sequel to the most popular co-op shooter of the past decade.

Source: wccftech