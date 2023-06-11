Home » Payday is here! “Payday 3” will be released in September, with hostage-taking, sliding shovel kicking, howitzer publicity exposure | 4Gamers
Payday is here! “Payday 3” will be released in September, with hostage-taking, sliding shovel kicking, howitzer publicity exposure | 4Gamers

The latest bank robbery cooperative shooting series created by Starbreeze Studios “Payday 3” (Payday 3) officially released the first wave of promotional trailers at the “Xbox Games Showcase” held at Summer Gamew Fest 2023 today (12th), and the game was also confirmed It will be available on September 21 this year.

It has been nearly ten years since the release of “Payday 2”. Judging from the promotional video, the picture of “Payday 3” has become slightly more detailed in the past ten years, and the signature mask-wearing action is still the original feature, but in There are still many bright spots in this film.

According to the promotional video, the 3rd generation seems to be able to take hostages as a shield to move this time, and there seems to be an action of sliding a shovel and overthrowing the police with close combat. The most important thing is the most talked about firearms in the series. Start with a burst of howitzers.

In addition, the Steam store page also shows some screenshots. There are smoke flares and more complex infrared detectors. It can be seen that the third generation will add many elements that were not in the previous game.

“Payday 3” (Payday 3) is expected to be released on September 21, overseas time. The Steam store has not disclosed the detailed launch date, but the price has been disclosed. The standard version is NT$1,170.We all know that DLC is the ontology.

