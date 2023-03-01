Pedro Pascal has been a very busy man lately. The actor is at the forefront of two of the biggest shows of the year, season three of The Mandalorian (which kicks off today), and The Last of Us hit.

Speaking of the latter, after its splashy premiere, which saw one of HBO’s biggest debuts in a decade, a second season was quickly greenlit. As for when the series will start filming – it looks like it will start exploring the events of The Last of Us: Part II, and will soon have to cover that heartbreaking moment at the beginning of the game (you know the one we’re talking about) – Star Pedro Pascal (Joel Miller) shared his thoughts on the matter in an interview with Collider.

“In 2023? Oh, what season are we in now? Are we almost spring? Yes, there is a chance. Yes.

However, this does come after The Last of Us creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin stated that scripts for season two and beyond will be harder to create, as Part II is a completely different game from the original, and to boot Also much bigger.