The very popular fan casting for the MCU’s upcoming Marvel’s First Family Fantastic Four has Penn Badgley as Reed Richards. While Marvel hasn’t said anything official, Bagley has finally addressed the rumors that he’s taking over Mr. Fantastic’s mantle.

Badgely shied away from the topic while discussing Netflix’s latest series You on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, which may bode well for hopefuls.

He said: “Well, no, I can’t reveal. Neither confirm nor deny.

On whether he met Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, he said: “You know, I might, but not in this case. I probably met him years ago.

Finally, he added: “There areWhere there is smoke there is not always fire. It actually takes a lot of time to go from smoke to fire.

It seems like fans may have to wait a little longer to find their Mr. Fantastic. Who do you want to be the MCU’s Reed Richards? Let us know below.