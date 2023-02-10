Home Technology Penn Badgley Addresses Fantastic Four Reed Richards Rumors – Fantastic Four 2025
Technology

Penn Badgley Addresses Fantastic Four Reed Richards Rumors – Fantastic Four 2025

by admin
Penn Badgley Addresses Fantastic Four Reed Richards Rumors – Fantastic Four 2025

The very popular fan casting for the MCU’s upcoming Marvel’s First Family Fantastic Four has Penn Badgley as Reed Richards. While Marvel hasn’t said anything official, Bagley has finally addressed the rumors that he’s taking over Mr. Fantastic’s mantle.

Badgely shied away from the topic while discussing Netflix’s latest series You on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, which may bode well for hopefuls.

He said: “Well, no, I can’t reveal. Neither confirm nor deny.

On whether he met Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, he said: “You know, I might, but not in this case. I probably met him years ago.

Finally, he added: “There areWhere there is smoke there is not always fire. It actually takes a lot of time to go from smoke to fire.

It seems like fans may have to wait a little longer to find their Mr. Fantastic. Who do you want to be the MCU’s Reed Richards? Let us know below.

See also  Nintendo and NVIDIA develop new Switch chips, TSMC should be the first choice for foundry

You may also like

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection Coming This Summer

Big data and sensors: drones in the field...

Lightyear Frontier’s reception is both ‘exciting and a...

iPhone 15 switches to USB-C Apple chip and...

We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie announced

Two Point Campus is free on Steam until...

Sanremo and climate change

Play GAME BOY on Nintendo Switch Online. GAME...

Google Translate will offer better suggestions for polysemy

PSVR 2 Hong Kong version unboxing｜Compared with the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy