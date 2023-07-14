People Can Fly Expands with New Canada Studio to Develop Exciting Gaming Experiences

People Can Fly, the renowned developer behind Outriders, has recently announced the establishment of a new game development studio in Canada. The Polish company, best known for its work on the Gears of War franchise, has chosen Montreal as the location for its new venture.

Rumors had been swirling about People Can Fly’s involvement with a new game, codenamed “Project Maverick,” based on an existing IP from Microsoft. Many speculations pointed towards a possible connection with the highly popular Gears of War series, considering the studio’s previous collaboration on “Gears of War: Inquisition.”

However, it appears that tackling such a massive project, alongside other ongoing endeavors like Bulletstorm VR, might have proven to be a challenging undertaking for the team. Hence, the decision to expand their operations and establish a new branch in Canada.

The announcement was made on LinkedIn, where the company published a post welcoming the Montreal studio. People Can Fly expressed their excitement about setting up a collaborative environment where their teams can transform their ideas into captivating gaming experiences. The post also included a link to the company’s current job openings, inviting aspiring game developers and enthusiasts to join the #PCFcrew.

Although the studio had technically commenced operations last year, its establishment was kept under wraps until now. Gaming enthusiasts and industry insiders eagerly anticipate the innovative contributions this new venture will bring to the People Can Fly product group.

People Can Fly has gained international recognition for their high-quality games, and their latest release, Outriders, has been met with critical acclaim and commercial success. The studio’s expertise in creating immersive gameplay experiences and their previous work on the Gears of War franchise make them a significant player in the gaming industry.

As the Canadian gaming scene continues to thrive, the addition of People Can Fly’s Montreal studio adds another prominent name to the city’s growing list of game development hubs. With the company’s established reputation and dedication to delivering exceptional gaming experiences, this latest expansion is sure to excite and inspire both fans and industry professionals.

Image via Outriders

ThanksGameDeveloper.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

