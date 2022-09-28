The developer Man Can Fly, who recently delivered Beyond, will no longer be working with Take-Two Interactive, the upcoming dagger project, as the two have terminated their agreement with the game.

As Gamesindustry.biz reports, “People Can Fly” is said to retain the intellectual property rights to Project Dagger, in which case the developer could end up publishing the game on their own, or maybe find another publisher to work with at night. Collaboration – although no name has been given so far.

Sebastian Wojiechowski, chief executive of People Can Fly, released a brief statement as part of the decision, saying: “I think we will part on good terms, I see There’s no reason why we can’t work with Take-Two on other projects in the future. We strongly believe in the potential of the Dagger project and are now committed to continuing its development in our self-publishing pipeline.

Little is known about the Dagger project, other than being developed at the company’s New York studio.