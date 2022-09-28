At DisplayMate’s annual Display Technology Shoot-Out event, the iPhone 14 Pro Max features some of the best screens in the industry, Received the “DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Award” and an A+ screen rating.

access: Parallels Desktop 18 First Sale of the Year: 25% Off for a Limited Time

access: Apple Online Store (China)

While the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max has essentially the same resolution as the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max, Apple has added a number of notable improvements. The LTPO OLED display ranges from 1Hz to 120Hz instead of 10Hz to 120Hz, supports a low-power always-on display option, and has more available display area on the Smart Island.

DisplayMate found that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max was able to achieve a peak brightness of 2,300 nits, more than double that of the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max. Apple advertises 2,000 nits of peak brightness, so the test even exceeds Apple’s official advertised value. According to DisplayMate, HDR brightness tops out at 1,590 nits, a 33 percent improvement over the iPhone 13 Pro MAX.

DisplayMate honored the iPhone 14 Pro Max with the following awards: