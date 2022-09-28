Home Business iPhone 14 Pro Max wins “Best Screen Phone” with peak brightness of 2300nits – Apple iPhone
Business

iPhone 14 Pro Max wins “Best Screen Phone” with peak brightness of 2300nits – Apple iPhone

by admin
iPhone 14 Pro Max wins “Best Screen Phone” with peak brightness of 2300nits – Apple iPhone

At DisplayMate’s annual Display Technology Shoot-Out event, the iPhone 14 Pro Max features some of the best screens in the industry,Received the “DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Award” and an A+ screen rating.

access:

Parallels Desktop 18 First Sale of the Year: 25% Off for a Limited Time

access:

Apple Online Store (China)

While the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max has essentially the same resolution as the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max, Apple has added a number of notable improvements. The LTPO OLED display ranges from 1Hz to 120Hz instead of 10Hz to 120Hz, supports a low-power always-on display option, and has more available display area on the Smart Island.

DisplayMate found that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max was able to achieve a peak brightness of 2,300 nits, more than double that of the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max. Apple advertises 2,000 nits of peak brightness, so the test even exceeds Apple’s official advertised value. According to DisplayMate, HDR brightness tops out at 1,590 nits, a 33 percent improvement over the iPhone 13 Pro MAX.

DisplayMate honored the iPhone 14 Pro Max with the following awards:

● Highest color accuracy for white

● Highest absolute color accuracy

● Minimal chroma shift when using APL

● Minimum and maximum color shift using APL

● Highest image contrast accuracy and intensity scale accuracy

● Minimal changes in image contrast and intensity scale when using APL

● Minimum change in peak brightness when using APL

● Highest full-screen brightness for an OLED smartphone

● Highest peak display brightness

● Highest contrast

● Lowest screen reflectivity

● Highest contrast level in ambient light

● Minimal brightness change with viewing angle

● Minimal color change with viewing angle for white light

● Highest viewable screen resolution

You may also like

Citroën changes its double chevron logo and unveils...

Istat, in September confidence declining for families and...

U.S. has emerged as the biggest winner in...

New PICO 4 VR all-in-one machine released, priced...

Wall Street: futures down, Nasdaq -1%. Treasury yields...

Samsung Galaxy S23+ high-definition renderings exposed

Smart # 1, everything there is to know...

Snapdragon XR2 Helps PICO 4 Series All-in-One VR...

In September, business and household confidence slipped

Bionic front dual main camera, the first choice...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy