At DisplayMate’s annual Display Technology Shoot-Out event, the iPhone 14 Pro Max features some of the best screens in the industry,Received the “DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Award” and an A+ screen rating.
While the iPhone 14 Pro Max has essentially the same resolution as the iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple has added a number of notable improvements. The LTPO OLED display ranges from 1Hz to 120Hz instead of 10Hz to 120Hz, supports a low-power always-on display option, and has more available display area on the Smart Island.
DisplayMate found that the iPhone 14 Pro Max was able to achieve a peak brightness of 2,300 nits, more than double that of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple advertises 2,000 nits of peak brightness, so the test even exceeds Apple’s official advertised value. According to DisplayMate, HDR brightness tops out at 1,590 nits, a 33 percent improvement over the iPhone 13 Pro MAX.
DisplayMate honored the iPhone 14 Pro Max with the following awards:
● Highest color accuracy for white
● Highest absolute color accuracy
● Minimal chroma shift when using APL
● Minimum and maximum color shift using APL
● Highest image contrast accuracy and intensity scale accuracy
● Minimal changes in image contrast and intensity scale when using APL
● Minimum change in peak brightness when using APL
● Highest full-screen brightness for an OLED smartphone
● Highest peak display brightness
● Highest contrast
● Lowest screen reflectivity
● Highest contrast level in ambient light
● Minimal brightness change with viewing angle
● Minimal color change with viewing angle for white light
● Highest viewable screen resolution