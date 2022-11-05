Sega Sammy has released its annual report, which ends on the last day of March, with everything from pinball machines to toys. But the most interesting thing for us is of course the gaming digital.

They show that the Persona series has sold another half a million copies since last year, and now stands at 15.5 million. That’s less than three of their other biggest series, though. “Xin Mei Shen Tian Cheng” has now sold 19 million copies, an increase of 1.3 million copies from last year. Football Manager sold 1 million copies during the year and has sold 25 million copies so far. However, all three are well behind the Total War series, which currently sells 40.4 million copies, an increase of 2.6 million.

As for the Persona series, the real bestseller was the fifth installment in the series. Persona 5 (along with Persona 5: Dancing in the Starlight, Persona 5 Royal, and Persona 5: Striker) accounted for 46.6% of the series’ total sales, at 7.22 million copies . 77% of those sales came from people outside Japan.