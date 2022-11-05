[爱卡汽车 行业新闻 原创]

Recently, on November 4, the latest Hong Kong Stock Exchange document showed that on November 1, Berkshire Hathaway sold 3.297 million BYD H shares at a price of HK$1.6987, reducing its shareholding ratio to 17.92%. Based on this calculation, this reduction will cash out about 560 million Hong Kong dollars (about 521 million yuan).

In September 2008, Buffett purchased 225 million BYD shares at HK$8 per share and a total price of US$1.8 billion, accounting for 9.89% of the enlarged share capital. At present, Buffett has reduced his holdings by 28.235 million shares to 196.765 million shares.

Editor’s point of view: Judging from the frequency of Buffett’s recent reduction of BYD’s holdings, Buffett seems to be determined to liquidate BYD. However, this does not mean that BYD will go downhill in the future. After all, no investor can eat from the beginning of a stock uptrend to the end of the uptrend. As the saying goes, everyone can only earn money within the scope of their own cognition. BYD’s future has exceeded Buffett’s cognition.

