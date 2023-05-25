Phil Spencer on Sony: “The ‘Show’ season is off to a good start” – – Gamereactor

Late yesterday, Sony finally held their first major reveal in two years, and they revealed a number of upcoming projects that will be released primarily for PlayStation, but also for other formats.It’s the first major video game event during E3, with more follow-ups, such as June 8’ssummer game festivaland June 11’sXbox Games Showcase 2023。

One person who seemed to appreciate the effort Sony put into the show was Xbox boss Phil Spencer, who tweeted to PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst wrote:

“Congratulations to you and the team on the showcase. I know these shows are a lot of work and it will be fun to see what happens. The ‘show’ season is off to a great start.

While we’re always grateful for the good example leaders set for the gaming community – we’re also curious: what do you think of the PlayStation showcase?