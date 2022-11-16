The most concerned issue between Xbox and PlayStation this year is the controversy over Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. However, according to The Verge’s recent interview with Xbox CEO Phil Spencer, Phil Spencer made it clear that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard Snow and King are not just for any game IP, but for their success on the mobile platform. After the acquisition, they hope to increase the team’s ability on the mobile platform.

As for the previously stated that as long as there is still a PlayStation, the “Decisive Moment” series will be launched on the PS platform. Phil Spencer said that this is not looking down on Sony, but that no one will write the word “permanent” on the contract, so that It may seem stupid, but the point is still very simple, that is, as long as there is a PlayStation, the “Calling Moment” series will be launched on this platform, but in terms of cooperation, there will be different cooperation methods according to different situations.

In addition, there is actually mentioned in the middle about the postponement of “Starry Sky” and “Bloodfall”. In fact, this is based on the lessons learned from the past. I don’t want to cause defects and rollovers in order to go online at the scheduled time. Of course, although I didn’t say Which game is Bai referring to, but the players should all know which game it is alluding to.

Regarding the mobile platform part, Phil Spencer also said that Apple and Android systems actually have some restrictions on the game because of some restrictions, and the “Fortress Heroes” incident itself is also very illogical, because there will be no game platform like Xbox , PlayStation or Nintendo to take one of the most popular games on their platform off the platform.

As for the emerging mobile game platforms in recent years, whether it is a traditional handheld type such as Steam Deck, or a cloud game handheld platform such as Logitech G Cloud, Phil Spencer said that if he lives out of the hotel now, he uses the Logitech G Cloud handheld. Consoles are playing games, between these new handhelds and the Xbox, there is no impact on the game, just the platform is different.

In response to Google’s closure of its cloud gaming platform, Phil Spencer said that xCloud is currently just a way for players to play games without spending too much money. Of course, in some markets, there are also most of players play games on xCloud, and xCloud currently has an overall player tree of more than 20 million people.

It can only be said that Phil Spencer still has his own unique views in the entire game market, and let’s see what new games Phil Spencer can bring to players in 2023!